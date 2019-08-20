Kenyan Female Bodybuilder Wins Coveted Women's Championship Title

Female bodybuilder, Evelyn Owala, has put Kenya on the world map for the second time this year after winning the coveted Women Bodybuilding 2019 Championship title in Angola.

Owala was awarded the title by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) on Saturday.

Her latest victory follows the two trophies she scooped during the annual Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival held in South Africa in May.

Owala, a personal fitness trainer and proprietor of Eveal Health and Fitness, took to social media to share the news about her victory with her Instagram fans.

This is what it means when God says I will walk ahead of you, and cover you to victory. My God is faithful, so faithful!

"To all the people who keep asking if they are good enough; YES, YOU ARE! You are seasoned for the season! African championship wellness 1st place," she wrote.

She went on to thank her support team.

"In my country, there exists good people, people like my better half who puts up with my prep sunny and dull days but still kisses me on the forehead and says, it is ok," she added.

In my country, there exists good people, people like my better half @carlmc79 who puts up with my prep sunny and dull days, but still kisses me on the fore head and says,it is ok. People like my siblings who go out of their way to let me be, and support me where they actually don't even understand what it means. People like @adnan_empiree who find it in their heart to go out of their way to partially sponsor a passion. A company like @usnkenya who knows what an athlete needs. A federation that is ready to assist athletes step on stage in different places in the world. @kenyabodybuildingfederation A community of Evealians led by my one and only @lucynfit . I just want to say THANK YOU! THANK YOU to everyone who has been of support! . My coaches @personalandretorres and @dennisspinfit one meal at a time, one rep at a time, God has favoured us!

Owala quit her banking career to pursue her passion of keeping fit.