Kenyan Track Legend Robert Ouko Dies

Kenya's athletics fraternity is mourning the death of track legend Robert Gwaro Ouko who died on Sunday night at his Ngong home.
Ouko was a member of Kenya's 4×400 metres relay team that won gold at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.
Ouko's death leaves two surviving members of that famous quartet - Charles Asati and Hezekiah Nyamao.
The other team member, Julius Sang, died on April 9, 2004.
Ouko's body is laying at Umash Mortuary in Nairobi.
Asati mourned his former Olympics team mate who he said died a neglected man.
"It's sad that we have been neglected and Ouko died suffering. But we thank God each morning that we wake up because it is He who keeps us going," said Asati, 73, from his Kisii home.
The family of the deceased is yet to release details of Ouko's burial arrangement.
