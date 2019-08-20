Kenya: How K'ogalo Could Secure Easy Passage to Champions League Group Stage

Gor Mahia could secure easy passage to the group stage of this season's Caf Africa Champions League after the Kenyan champions' probable opponents in the first round indicated a desire to pull out of the competition.

Algerian side, USM Alger, with whom Gor Mahia who are 'collusion path', announced on social media on Monday of its intent to pull out of the tournament to financial constraints.

USM Alger defeated Niger's AS SONIDEP 2-1 in the opening round clash of the preliminary phase in Niamey, but that may now count for nothing.

"It is important to know that the situation of USMA has not improved and that it may put the club in a position that will force it to withdraw from the Caf Champions League in case of qualification," a statement by the team read in part.

This development should come as 'good news' for Gor Mahia.

But first, Steve Pollack's charges need to get past Burundi's Aigle Noir in the return leg clash of the preliminary phase in the tournament slated for Nairobi this coming weekend.

HUGE PRIZE MONEY

The Kenyan champions settled for a barren draw with their Burundian counterparts in the first leg match played in Bujumbura eight days ago.

K'Ogalo are however expected to take full advantage of the home fixture and advance to the next stage of the tournament where they will play against either USM Alger or AS SONIDEP

Qualification to the Champions League group stage for the first time ever will guarantee Gor Mahia Sh58 million in prize money.