Kenya: IEBC Announces Date for Kibra By-Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted November 7, 2019 as the date for Kibra parliamentary by-election.
The seat fell vacant following the death of former Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019.
IEBC has set 7th November, 2019 as the date for the Kibra Constituency MNA by-election.
Gazette Notice No. 7378: https://t.co/SRd04yD7k0 pic.twitter.com/8s3aR9KOKT
-- IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 19, 2019
In a gazette notice dated August 16, 2019, the IEBC said each political party intending to participate in the by-election has until August 26, 2019 to submit names of candidates set to take part in the nominations.
The nomination exercise, according to IEBC, will be held on September 9 and 10 even as Jubilee and Wiper parties indicated they will not field a candidate but will support the ODM candidate for the seat.
ASPIRANTS
The campaign period shall commence on, Monday September 9, 2019 and end on Monday, November 4, 2019 being 48 hours before the by-election day.
Campaign time shall run from 7am to 6pm during the campaign period.
The seat has already attracted more than 20 aspirants from ODM which is planning to meet and pick its preferred candidate for the seat.
Read the original article on Nairobi News.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.