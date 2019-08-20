Kenya: IEBC Announces Date for Kibra By-Election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted November 7, 2019 as the date for Kibra parliamentary by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019.

Gazette Notice No. 7378: https://t.co/SRd04yD7k0 pic.twitter.com/8s3aR9KOKT

-- IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 19, 2019

In a gazette notice dated August 16, 2019, the IEBC said each political party intending to participate in the by-election has until August 26, 2019 to submit names of candidates set to take part in the nominations.

The nomination exercise, according to IEBC, will be held on September 9 and 10 even as Jubilee and Wiper parties indicated they will not field a candidate but will support the ODM candidate for the seat.

ASPIRANTS

The campaign period shall commence on, Monday September 9, 2019 and end on Monday, November 4, 2019 being 48 hours before the by-election day.

Campaign time shall run from 7am to 6pm during the campaign period.

The seat has already attracted more than 20 aspirants from ODM which is planning to meet and pick its preferred candidate for the seat.