Kenya: IEBC Announces Date for Kibra By-Election

19 August 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted November 7, 2019 as the date for Kibra parliamentary by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of former Member of Parliament Ken Okoth, who succumbed to cancer on July 26, 2019.

IEBC has set 7th November, 2019 as the date for the Kibra Constituency MNA by-election.

Gazette Notice No. 7378: https://t.co/SRd04yD7k0 pic.twitter.com/8s3aR9KOKT

-- IEBC (@IEBCKenya) August 19, 2019

In a gazette notice dated August 16, 2019, the IEBC said each political party intending to participate in the by-election has until August 26, 2019 to submit names of candidates set to take part in the nominations.

The nomination exercise, according to IEBC, will be held on September 9 and 10 even as Jubilee and Wiper parties indicated they will not field a candidate but will support the ODM candidate for the seat.

ASPIRANTS

The campaign period shall commence on, Monday September 9, 2019 and end on Monday, November 4, 2019 being 48 hours before the by-election day.

Campaign time shall run from 7am to 6pm during the campaign period.

The seat has already attracted more than 20 aspirants from ODM which is planning to meet and pick its preferred candidate for the seat.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Governance
East Africa
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?
Right-Wing Threat on South African Leader Malema's Life?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.