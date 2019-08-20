Kenya: Governor Kibwana Remains in Presidential Race

Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has denied reports that he has been meeting his colleagues Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Alfred Mutua (Machakos) in closed door meetings meant to sway the Kamba vote for their selfish ends.
"For avoidance of doubt, Governor Kibwana has never attended any closed-door meetings with his colleagues from Ukambani to discuss politics. The only meetings he has attended have to do with development of South Eastern Kenya Economic Block (Sekeb) which are open and held in public places.
"Neither has governor Kibwana endorsed William Ruto's candidature. If anything, Governor Kibwana has publicly announced his own bid and will offer himself for presidential elections in 2022. This, he is doing on his own volition," said Mr Edward Mwendwa the Director, Governor Press Service - Makueni County.
