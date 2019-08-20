Kenya: Kibra By-Election Set for November 7, IEBC Declares

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday set November 7 as the date for Kibra by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of MP Ken Okoth on July 26, 2019. Mr Okoth died at The Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with colon cancer.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi issued writs in a special Gazette notice of August 14, officially declaring the seat vacant.

Some of those expected to officially declare their interest in the Kibra Parliamentary seat include Mr Imran Okoth (brother to the late MP), Mr Eliud Owalo, former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra and former nominated Senator Elizabeth Ongoro.

Others are Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, Sigar James Agumba and ODM Youth leader Benson Musungu.

With the exception of Mr Owalo and Ms Ongoro, who is former Ruaraka MP, the rest will be seeking the ODM nomination ticket.

Mr Mwalo is a renowned management consultant who served as head of Raila Odinga's Presidential Campaign Secretariat and his chief campaign manager in 2013.

....more to follow