Nigeria: We Must Bring Those Who Attacked Ekweremadu to Justice - German Embassy

19 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor Sunday

German embassy has on Monday vowed to identify and bring to justice those who attacked the former deputy senate president, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the embassy frowned at the attack, noting that perpetrators would be tried in accordance with German law.

Recall that Ekweremadu was unjustly attacked by members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, in Nuremberg, Germany.

An attack described by many as inhumane, unjustly and un-Igbo.

Read the full text below:

The Embassy of Nigeria, Berlin, Germany wishes to react to viral videos of a vicious physical attack on the immediate past Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and serving Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Ike Ekweremadu, by some members an illegal and terrorist entity named Indigenous Peoples of Biafra ( POB) in Nuremberg on 17th August 2019.

The attack happened at an event organised by Nigerians in Germany under the auspices of a socio-cultural organisation known as Ndigbo Germany, a registered entity in the Federal Republic of Germany. Invitations were extended to Nigerian dignitaries, including the Distinguished Senator and Nigeria's Ambassador to Germany, His Excellency Yusuf Maitama Tuggar. The Nigerian Ambassador also honoured the invitation but arrived at the venue shortly after the incident. The organisers reportedly requested for police protection to ensure public order during the event but were told that the threat level was minimal and did not require stationing of any personnel at the venue before the incident.

The Embassy has requested a thorough investigation of this attack with a view to identifying the perpetrators and bringing them swiftly to justice in accordance with German law.

This would deter future acts of violence against officials of the Nigerian Government on German soil particularly against the backdrop of threats by the proscribed IPOB to carry out similar attacks on more Nigerian dignitaries, especially those from the South Eastern part of the country.

Embassy of Nigeria Berlin, Germany 19th August 2019.

