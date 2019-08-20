Nigeria: Learning to Forgive Is My Biggest Challenge - Annie Idibia

19 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Agbana

Nollywood actress and 2Baba's wife, Annie Idibia has revealed what her greatest challenge in life is. According to the mother of two who made the revelation while sharing the secret to her ageless beauty, being a woman with the scorpio zodiac sign, she finds it very difficult to forgive.

"Please, all those asking me every day 'Annie what do you do to stay so young?', my dear, I mind only my business and my business alone. I don't surround myself with people who drain me out emotionally or verbally. In fact, I'm mostly alone lately. I respect people, I dont talk behind anyone's back anymore.

I'm learning to forgive which is my greatest challenge as a scorpio human. I love and love deep, even if I have to do it far away. I dont ever, and I repeat ever envy anyone, never. And yes, I'm content with my life. But I strive to be greater, bigger and wiser everyday", she said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.