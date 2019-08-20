Nigeria: Learning to Forgive Is My Biggest Challenge - Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress and 2Baba's wife, Annie Idibia has revealed what her greatest challenge in life is. According to the mother of two who made the revelation while sharing the secret to her ageless beauty, being a woman with the scorpio zodiac sign, she finds it very difficult to forgive.

"Please, all those asking me every day 'Annie what do you do to stay so young?', my dear, I mind only my business and my business alone. I don't surround myself with people who drain me out emotionally or verbally. In fact, I'm mostly alone lately. I respect people, I dont talk behind anyone's back anymore.

I'm learning to forgive which is my greatest challenge as a scorpio human. I love and love deep, even if I have to do it far away. I dont ever, and I repeat ever envy anyone, never. And yes, I'm content with my life. But I strive to be greater, bigger and wiser everyday", she said.

Vanguard