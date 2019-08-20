South Africa's Bonang Matheba to Host 'Funky Brunch' Anniversary

South African actress and TV presenter, Bonang Matheba is set to host the first anniversary of 'The Funky Brunch Lagos', an entertainement event touted as the most anticipated lifestyle experience in Nigeria.
The previous edition had in attendance the highest concentration of young and upwardly mobile professionals, premium influencers and celebrities from the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle industry.
The Funky Brunch Lagos has held a high reputation for delivering the best lifestyle experiences since its inception with it's "Funky Spice" which has successfully delivered different editions of the ultimate lifestyle experience with special effects, a dynamic range of music from house music to hip-hop and R&B which creates a gleeful atmosphere for all its guests. With each edition surpassing the other.
Bespoke PR is set to host another lifestyle experience infused with fashion, spice, music and everything in between, in Lagos once again as The Funky Brunch Lagos celebrates its 1-year anniversary with South Africa's media personality Bonang Matheba to be the host of the experience.
Speaking to E-Daily on his expectations for the forthcoming edition of the event, Efe Tommy, founder of The Funky Brunch Lagos said; "We are leaving no stone unturned as we anticipate the 1-year anniversary of The Funky Brunch Lagos."
Vanguard
Read the original article on Vanguard.
