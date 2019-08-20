Nigeria: Why Toyin Abraham Cannot Re-Marry Now - Manager

CEO of Bigsam Media and publicist to A-list actress, Toyin Abraham, Samuel Olatunji has faulted cacophony of congratulations that greeted the social media space in the wake of Toyin Abraham's purported marriage to actor, Kolawole Ajeyemi by emphatically stating that the two are not legally married and such what took place between the couple was not a marriage in a legal sense.

In a chat with E-Daily, he said, "It was not marriage that occurred between the couple but a traditional introduction. Toyin Abraham cannot proceed with any form of marriage now until the divorce issue with her former husband, actor Adeniyi Johnson is finalized."

Sometime ago Toyin Abraham and Niyi Johnson and their proxies had gotten embroiled in a social media blame game as to who is stalling the divorce process which has been on for a couple of years. At some point Niyi had cried out that Toyin should let him go, much to the disdain and bewilderment of Toyin's media team who retorted that Niyi was the one slowing down the divorce process. They cited an instance when Niyi was supposed to show up with his lawyer but decided to show up alone, thus stalling signing of some papers and this has put the divorce on hold.

Niyi had accused Toyin in an Instagram post that she should let him go, saying, "We were supposed to sign divorce document by November 1st, you didn't come, the case was postponed to January 10th only for your manager, Sam to call me that you want to discontinue the case in Shagamu and restart it in Ibadan, why Madam? Toyin, can you please let me go? The delay tactics are tiring."

And Toyin had replied him through her manager, Bigsam, accusing him of being the culprit in the divorce process.

"If you desperately want a divorce, you should have filed for one, not Toyin. Perhaps, the over one million naira cost deterred you. Toyin chose to bear the cost, paid her lawyer the fee and has taken the case to a considerable point. She has shown more commitment to the divorce proceedings than you," he had written.

Curiously enough, Both Toyin and Niyi have not turned out victors in the divorce saga as both need the deal to pull through to move on with their lives. Same legal situation that has kept Toyin from any real conjugal union has very much prevented Niyi from formalising his union with his wife-to-be, actress Seyi Edun in spite of their relationship being seen by all as done deal. So, who is stalling the divorce process?

