South Africa: Bonang Matheba Set to Return to SABC1 in 2020 in New TV Project

Cape Town — TV personality Bonang Matheba will be returning to the South African public broadcaster with a new TV project in development set to air sometime in 2020 on SABC1.
It will mark Queen B's return to SABC1 13 years after she became a presenter on Live AMP in 2007 that ended in 2012.
While the in-demand master of ceremonies moved her TV projects largely to pay-TV channels on DStv, she also fronted SABC3's Top Billing, as well as the afternoon talk show Afternoon Express on the South African public broadcaster as one of the co-host for a while.
With the third season of her popular reality show Being Bonang currently broadcast on 1Magic (DStv 103) with her assistant Pinky Girl (Tebogo Mekwe) in tow, Bonang Matheba recently said that the third season will be her last, although she also said that after the second season.
Being Bonang on 1Magic enjoys a hugely loyal and engaging audience with viewers who lap up her international jetsetting adventures and local South African tête-à-tête's with the rich and famous.
Bonang Matheba will soon appear on National Geographic's (DStv 181 / StarSat 220 / Cell C black 261) advertiser-funded programme (AFP), 6-episode series, Activate: The Global Citizen Movement from Proctor & Gamble, in the episode Keeping Girls in School, with the series looking at the causes of poverty worldwide.
On Saturday night on The Real Goboza (RGB) on SABC1, the Urban Brew Studios produced local magazine show made the unusual decision to devote the entire episode to an interview with Bonang Matheba.
During the RGB interview she revealed that she will be returning to SABC1 in 2020 for a new TV project, saying "big plans for that in 2020, with SABC1, so let's see how that goes".
Source: Channel24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
