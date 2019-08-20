Nigeria: We Will Leave IPOB, Kanu to Verdict of History - Ekweremadu

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, said he was unruffled by the attack on him by members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra in Nuremberg, Germany at the weekend.

Ekweremadu said this Monday evening after arriving Abuja, according to a statement by his media aide Uche Anichukwu yesterday.

He advised Nigerians, including Nigerian and Igbo leaders, to feel free to travel to any part of the world they wished to, maintaining that the attitude of his assailants did not represent the dispositions and behaviour of Nigerians in the diaspora.

"I think they were just people, who were misdirected and misguided. I had the feeling they were under the influence of alcohol. They don't represent the feelings of our people. There is nothing to worry about.

The organisers, the Igbo in Germany, have written a letter apologising for what happened. Everybody is free to go anywhere because those ones don't represent the behaviour of Nigerians abroad.

"For me, I have moved on. The government and authorities of Germany are free to do whatever they wish about it", he said.

On IPOB's threats to attack more Igbo leaders, especially the governors of the South East, Ekweremadu said: "Let me just say that the leaders he (Kanu) was mentioning were responsible for getting him out of jail in the first place.

"What we will do in this circumstance is to leave him to his conscience, the verdict of history, and possibly the repercussions of ingratitude. But I hope he won't go to the extent of attacking any of the South East leaders anywhere."