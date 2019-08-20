Botswana: Three Attend City Genius Marathon

Francistown — City Genius Enterprise (CGE) of Francistown aborted a marathon at the eleventh hour due to poor attendance by athletes.

City Genius Enterprise marketing director, Lebang Molaodi said they had expected 200 athletes, but only 13 registered and three attended.

He said the committee decided to call off the event and awarded an honorary trophy to one of the participants who had registered and attended. Othusitse Morake of Molepolole-based Moroka Athletics Club.

Morake had stayed behind when the other two who had registered and honored the event left after the start time had lapsed without any action.

He said the main objective of the marathon was to promote healthy living among Francistowners as well as to raise funds to assist the less privileged.

Molaodi said the aborted event, which was going to be the first ever, would be held annually and encouraged Batswana, especially Francistowners, to attend.

Giving a keynote address, Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) regional customer manager, north, Tumo Galeragwe called for the establishment of an aid scheme to add to the existing schemes.

Galeragwe said the establishment of the Wellness Aid Scheme will be appropriate and in line with the rebranding of the Ministry of Health to include wellness.

He explained that other schemes and other life insurance policies were reactive to health issues while the wellness scheme would be proactive.

Galeragwe also advised people to eat properly in order to remain healthy, saying food was the fuel from which the body got its energy.

"A healthy, well-balanced diet keeps your body healthy and energised, raising your stamina. Try to eat a well-balanced diet including low fat, plenty of fruits and vegetables as well as whole carbohydrates," he added.

He also advised people to stay hydrated, saying the benefits of drinking water include helping one to lose weight, prevent kidney diseases and to increase stamina by fighting muscle fatigue. Galeragwe said stamina was necessary both at the workplace and at home to keep one focused, energised, mentally alert and that it reduced risks and accidents.

He advised people to also get physical exercise to increase the energy level and stamina over a long period of time.

He further said cardiovascular exercises such as aerobics, running, biking and dancing increased the efficiency at which the body supplied oxygen to muscles. Still on exercise, he said one needs to keep in motion throughout the day, avoid staying still for long periods as well as avoiding driving to work if it was within a reasonable distance to walk.

"Your body's endurance and stamina will gradually increase and its fatigue levels decrease," Galeragwe added.

In her welcome remarks, Monarch Ward Development Committee chairperson, Ema Moatswe complained about poor attendance, which she attributed to lack of publicity and marketing.

Moatswe appealed to the organisers to engage local stakeholders in order to make next year's event a success.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>