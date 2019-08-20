South Africa: Is the National Health Insurance Bill Open to a Constitutional Challenge?

For the privileged South Africans who have private health insurance, the National Health Insurance Bill is a profound shock. The need for a better healthcare system for all South Africans is nowhere in dispute, but the idea that members of the private system will have no choice but to be served by the dysfunctional public system is, well, heartstopping. But is that what the new system will require? If so, could the Constitution come to their aid? Lawyers are already debating both those points.
Leaving aside the issue of the effectiveness of SA's existing public healthcare, the debate about a single national health insurance system rests on two contradictory arguments.
On the one side, government and some healthcare professionals argue that SA's current total healthcare expenditure is massively skewed, which of course nobody disputes.
In SA, the private sector system spends about R20,000 a year per person on healthcare, which serves 15% of the population, while the public system is funded out of the Budget and comes to about R4,000 a year per person for the remaining 85% of the population.
For proponents of National Health Insurance, the solution is easy: merge the two systems and distribute the money evenly....
Read the full story on Daily Maverick.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.