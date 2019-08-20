South Africa: SA Politics 101 - the Chosen One (A.K.A. the One With the Most Money)

It is difficult to root money out of politics. And the internal politics of political parties are no different from the politics of an election campaign.
Over the past few days there have been promises and assurances from the ANC that it will solve its problem with the funding of internal leadership contests. The row over the financing of President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC leadership campaign has seen the party drawing its curtain of protection around him. But the party faces many questions about how much money was spent by the different factions at Nasrec.
There can be no doubt about the escalating amounts of money that have suffused our politics.
In 2009, the ANC spent about R200-million on its national election campaign, the first with Jacob Zuma on its billboards.
By 2014 that number had more than doubled to R429-million.
Just two years later, in the local government elections of 2016,...
