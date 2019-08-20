Tanzanian Journalist Erick Kabendera Returned to Custody As Court Sets New Mention Date

Dar es Salaam — Journalist Erick Kabendera has today, August 19, appeared in court but the hearing of his case could not commence after the prosecution claimed that investigations were yet to be completed.
The Kisutu magistrate's court has, therefore, set August 30, 2019 for the next court appearance for the freelance journalist who was arrested on July 29.
Related story:
Police confirm they are holding journalist Eric Kabendera over citizenship
Erick Kabendera faces charges of money laundering, tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.
According to the prosecution, on diverse dates between January 2015 and July 2019 in Dar es Salaam, and with other persons, the accused knowingly facilitated a criminal racket.
Also Read
Nine dead in Uganda fuel tanker explosion
Arusha student takes own life with father's gun
SADC SUMMIT 2019: Summit agrees on measures to stimulate regional development
Zimbabwe pledges to ratify Africa rights court protocol
Twists and turns continue in case of arrested journalist
The state further claims that the accused (in the second offence) failed to pay taxes amounting to Sh173.247 million that was payable to the Tanzania Revenue Authority.
In the third and final count, the journalist is accused of obtaining Sh173.247 million, while knowing that the said money was the proceeds of offences, namely: tax evasion and involvement in organized crime.
Held Journalist Erick Kabendera charged with unbailable offences of organized crime and money laundering
Mother of arrested Tanzanian journalist Erick Kabendera pleads for his release
Read the original article on Citizen.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.