Zimbabwe: Zacc Vows More Bite in Renewed ED Anti-Corruption Fight

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to up his anti-corruption crusade with an awareness campaign to be launched in Harare Wednesday.

While the Zanu PF leader is loud on attempts to wipe out graft that is crippling the economy, very little has been done by his administration in the same direction.

The anti-corruption awareness campaign will be set into motion by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at an event scheduled for this Wednesday in the capital.

At a press conference addressed by Prosecutor General, Kumbirai Hodzi and ZACC chairperson, Justice Loice Matanda Moyo, the two bodies said ZACC has moved from being a toothless dog and was now determined to bring every individual found wanting to book.

"We are about to launch the ZACC and NPA anti-corruption programme. It's a very important launch in the calendar year of the Republic of Zimbabwe for very good reasons," Hodzi said, adding that the fight against corruption was "the cornerstone of the incoming of the Second Republic".

"The economic recovery programme was predicated upon a credible anti-corruption programme," he said.

He went on to say that in the next coming days, a number of arrests will be made across the country by the new ZACC commission.

Government this year reconfigured the corruption fighting unit, appointing new faces after dissolving the previous group led by Job Whabira amid allegations the former ZACC was grossly compromised.

"What has happened is that with the recommissioning of ZACC, we are entering now, as it were, a second phase of the fight against corruption that is moving in to top gear with plenty of teeth and there is going to be meaningful movement against corruption which you are going to see for yourselves."

To date, arrests have been made and high profile figures have been called in for questioning over corruption related cases.

Former Tourism Minister, Prisca Mupfumira was arrested this July and still in police custody while Tourism Ministry permanent secretary, Munesu Munodawafa was also called in for questioning.

The latest case is that of former Vice President, Phelekezela Mphoko.