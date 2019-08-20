Namibia: Goreangab Rape Suspect to Appear in Court Today

Windhoek — A man, who stands accused of preying on lone women in Windhoek's Goreangab informal settlement, is scheduled to make his first appearance in Katutura Magistrate's Court today.

The suspect could not make his first appearance in court when he got arrested earlier this month, as he was hospitalised in a critical state. The suspect was allegedly brutally beaten up by the community on August 3 at the time a citizen's arrest was made before he was handed over to the police.

It is alleged that the suspect, who is well known to the community, would allegedly force his way into shacks, force his victims to cook food for him, then rape them before stealing from them.

According to the police at the time, although there are currently four to five cases of rape reported, the suspect cannot be linked to them yet as police investigations are under way.

According to the police, on the day of his arrest, on August 3, the suspect had allegedly broken into a shack where a couple was sleeping in Goreangab location. The suspect allegedly tied up and blindfolded the man, thereafter, he proceeded to tie the woman and then sexually violated her.

Members of the public followed the suspect to his shack, where they brutally assaulted him. The public said they were tired of his crimes. The public proceeded to remove all suspected stolen items from the suspect's shack and laid them outside.

The public meted out mob justice before they called the police to arrest him.

A video of the suspect brutally beaten by the mob went viral on social media. In the video, the suspect could be seen badly bruised and finding it very hard to stand and walk by himself.

The suspect is detained at Wanaheda Police Station after his discharge from Katutura Intermediate Hospital this week.