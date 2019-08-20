Zimbabwe: Team Zim - Judo, Beach Volleyball Teams Bow Out

Zimbabwe will be seeking better fortunes in other sport codes at the ongoing African Games after judo and beach volleyball teams bowed out over the weekend.

The continental multi-sport show-piece got underway last Friday and ends on August 31 with participants from across Africa competing in more than 20 sport codes.

Zimbabwe is fielding athletes in 12 sport codes and so far two of them -- judo and beach volleyball -- completed their participation over the weekend.

The judo team made up of young athletes Majaji Musariri and Christi-Rose Pretorius, as well as seasoned fighters such as Sydney Mutero, Lazarus Arufandika, Moses Mutendi, Janine Kayaya and Benjamin Mashayi could not make it to the podium.

Their best result was from Arufandika, who was seventh out of 30 participants in his weight division.

The beach volleyball team had set their targets on surpassing the previous performance, where they finished 12th, but it proved to be a huge task for the side as they managed position 13th.

Equestrian, swimming, cycling and taekwondo get their events underway tomorrow.

Tennis competition starts this Friday while triathlon and chess get underway the following day.

Athletics and shooting start on August 25 and archery on August 27.

Some of the teams -- tennis, taekwondo and equestrian are now in Morocco while the triathlon team left yesterday and are expected to arrive today.

Linsent Chitiyo, who is in charge of tennis, said they are going to use the next few days for acclimatisation.

The official opening ceremony for the Games was scheduled for late yesterday.