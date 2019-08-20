Zimbabwe: Govt Hires 19 Doctors

Government has absorbed the 19 junior doctors who recently completed their studies, but failed to get internship, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has said.
In an interview with The Herald yesterday, Dr Moyo said Treasury has since facilitated employment of the doctors who will be absorbed into the public health delivery system with immediate effect. "We now have concurrency from Treasury to employ the doctors and they will be deployed to respective institutions as a matter of urgency," said Dr Moyo.
The doctors completed their studies in April and were expected to commence their internship in the same month. However, Government could not employ them, as there were no immediate posts available.
"Posts were still occupied by other doctors whose internship period had been extended due to disruptions in rotations by an industrial action, which crippled the health sector in December last year and the first quarter of this year."
Read the original article on The Herald.
