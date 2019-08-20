Zimbabwe/South Africa: Augusto Completes Maritzburg Move

League top scorer Clive Augusto has finally completed his switch to South African Premiership side Maritzburg United from Chicken Inn.
The deal could have been completed last month but was delayed by a rights wrangle between Chicken Inn and the intermediaries who handle the player's affairs.
The 24-year-old joins the Team of Choice on the back of a brilliant first half of the season in Zimbabwe where he scored 14 goals.
Maritzburg confirmed the striker's arrival, who is set to team up with compatriot Gabriel Nyoni, who joined from CAPS United last month.
"The club has completed the signing of Zimbabwean striker Clive Augusto. Welcome to the Team of Choice, Clive," posted the club on their social media handles.
Kudakwashe Chidemo of Avalanche Agency, who handles the player's interests, also confirmed the switch.
"The deal is done and we are all happy it will assist in the development of the player, only a few things were halting the transfer but we cannot talk about points of departure in negotiations, ideally that is the essence of negotiating," he said.
Read the original article on The Herald.
