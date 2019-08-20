Malawi: Kukoma Diamonds Edge Out Thunder Queens

Defending champions KukomaDiamonds stamped their superiority in Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) when they walloped Thunder Queens 38-28 in an exciting match at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) on Saturday.
Kukoma and Thunder showcased the very best of Rainbow Paints Netball An athletic contest between Kukoma Diamonds and Thunder Queens Diamonds player claims possession Damonds and Queens battle for possession.
Thunder failed in their mission to sting their opponents as Diamond showed no nerves early on and dictated their trademark style from the off, punctuated by devious dummy passes.
Thunder chased all but shadows in abright sun shine at BYC
"I salute our players for this victory. We fought like wounded buffaloes and that's the spirit if we want to defend the title which we will do," said Diamonds assistant coach Noel Mussa.
On the other hand, Thunder Queens Captain, Joana Kachilika expressed disappointment with the defeat, saying they played well but it was not their day.
"We did not expect to suddenly go down but all the same we will rectfy our problems as we go into first round break," she said.
During a well patronized encounter, Diamonds showed some smooth passages of play and transitioning well through their mid-court.
Diamonds owned all the quarters as they took their game to another level, withToweraVinkhumbo being a pillar of strength in the defence and making life very difficult for Thunder shooters.
In other matches, First Choice Tigresses beat Prison Queens 55-36 baskets, while Serenity Stars managed to collect maximum points against Chileka Sisters with 60-28 baskets.
Read the original article on Nyasa Times.
