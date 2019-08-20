Malawi: Kukoma Diamonds Edge Out Thunder Queens

19 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Defending champions KukomaDiamonds stamped their superiority in Rainbow Paints Southern Region Netball League (SRNL) when they walloped Thunder Queens 38-28 in an exciting match at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) on Saturday.

Kukoma and Thunder showcased the very best of Rainbow Paints Netball An athletic contest between Kukoma Diamonds and Thunder Queens Diamonds player claims possession Damonds and Queens battle for possession.

Thunder failed in their mission to sting their opponents as Diamond showed no nerves early on and dictated their trademark style from the off, punctuated by devious dummy passes.

Thunder chased all but shadows in abright sun shine at BYC

"I salute our players for this victory. We fought like wounded buffaloes and that's the spirit if we want to defend the title which we will do," said Diamonds assistant coach Noel Mussa.

On the other hand, Thunder Queens Captain, Joana Kachilika expressed disappointment with the defeat, saying they played well but it was not their day.

"We did not expect to suddenly go down but all the same we will rectfy our problems as we go into first round break," she said.

During a well patronized encounter, Diamonds showed some smooth passages of play and transitioning well through their mid-court.

Diamonds owned all the quarters as they took their game to another level, withToweraVinkhumbo being a pillar of strength in the defence and making life very difficult for Thunder shooters.

In other matches, First Choice Tigresses beat Prison Queens 55-36 baskets, while Serenity Stars managed to collect maximum points against Chileka Sisters with 60-28 baskets.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.