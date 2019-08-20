Zimbabwe: Illegal Miners Invade Eureka Gold Mine

Eureka Gold Mine Zimbabwe has been invaded by artisanal miners after allegations that the new management which took over the claims is taking long to show signs of productivity.

Guruve South legislator Cde Patrick Dutiro confirmed the presence of more than 100 illegal miners at Eureka Mine though he sympathised with the management for the delay in fruitful production.

The mine re-opened last year after it had ceased operations for about 15 years and it is prioritising safety removal of water from the mine claims in line with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) expectations.

"It is true that there is a group of more than 100 illegal miners mainly from Guruve who have invaded the gold mine and I hear the police threatened to forcibly remove them at one time," said Cde Dutiro.

"These illegal miners are alleging that the mine is lying idle and no activity is taking place although it is just a clear indication that the locals are not fully appraised of the current situation at the mine.

"The management is tied up with safety issues, especially in regard to the removal of water from the mine claims which have not been operational for a long time, hence there are certain serious precautionary measures to be observed for the safety of the community as per EMA demands."

Eureka Gold Mine finance director Joe Coenkvich said he could not comment on the issue.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe urged mine owners to always take necessary security measures.

"Our stance is to come up with operations to flush out illegal miners everywhere at the same time encouraging them to formalise mining activities, however, in scenarios like the Eureka Mine we also urge those who own mines to devise security measures that guard against illegal mining activities," he said.

"Inasmuch as we chip in as the police, we cannot be in every corner since these miners have a habit of regrouping themselves and invading again, but the management can come up with a security fence, even CCTVs can help us to apprehend culprits."