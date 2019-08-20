Zimbabwe: 'Unite, Win Gv South Seat'

ZANU-PF national political commissar Cde Victor Matemadanda has urged party members in Glen View to unite and desist from creating parallel structures ahead of the upcoming by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Vimbayi Tsvangrai-Java, who succumbed to injuries she sustained in a road accident.

Addressing supporters at a campaign rally in Glen View on Saturday ahead of the by-election scheduled for September 7, Cde Matemadanda implored party members to desist from creating divisions as they would lead to defeat.

"As we are preparing for this impending by-election, let us unite and stop creating parallel structures to win the by-election.

"All candidates who contested in the primary election should support our candidate here, we want this to be our second seat in Harare province," he said.

The by-election will see Zanu-PF candidate Cde Offard Muchuwe contesting against eight other candidates among them Vincent Tsvangirai (MDC-Alliance).

Cde Matemadanda said the elections will coincide with the month of September when Zimbabwe was colonised hence people should be cautious when casting votes and not to let the seat be taken by MDC-A, which is a Western-funded party.

He shed light on the austerity measures being undertaken by Government, adding that it was aimed at resuscitating the economy and stimulate development as the economy was grounded during old dispensation.

"Let me take this opportunity to shed light on the state of economy in the country in terms of our economy, austerity measures which were implemented by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube are aimed at reviving the economy so that everyone would attain a decent living and achieve an upper middle income economy by 2030 as declared by President Mnangagwa," he said.

Cde Matemadanda condemned the MDC-A for calling for illegal demonstrations at a time when President Mnangagwa was pushing for developmental programmes.

"It is surprising that MDC-A leader Mr Nelson Chamisa is leading illegal demonstrations at a time when the Government is spearheading programmes aimed at bringing robust development in the country," he said.

He warned people who were being influenced to take part in the demonstrations, insisting that police would deal with such malcontents.

Zanu-PF secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa who is the coordinator for campaigns, said there were many reasons for the people of Glen View to vote for Zanu-PF.

Cde Chinamasa said there were no reasons to vote for MDC, which is known for orchestrating violence acts and advocates for sanctions which have adversely affected the lives of the people of Zimbabwe and brought unnecessary suffering to innocent citizens.

Cde Muchuwe, who is representing Zanu-PF during the upcoming by-election, expressed confidence to win the elections and promised to bring sanity on various issues among them regularisation of settlements which includes Dare Rechimurenga and Riverside, to secure title deeds for Glenview residents as well as resolving water woes which has hard hit many cities.

Cde Muchuwe spoke of how well he would represent the people of Glev View South in the National Assembly .

The campaign rally was attended by deputy national political commissar Cde Omega Hungwe, secretary for Health Cde Cleveria Chizemo and secretary for War Veterans Cde Douglas Mahiya among others.