Zimbabwe Stars Nominated for Continental Awards

Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo have been nominated for the sixth edition of the prestigious All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) set for November in Accra, Ghana.

Songbirds Ammara Brown and Tamy Moyo have been nominated in the Best Female Artiste (Southern Africa), while Winky D and Jah Prayzah were picked in the Best Male Artiste (Southern Africa).

Ammara walked away with the award on the previous edition, while Tamy participates for the first time at the continental awards.

Tamy, who is topping the charts with "Kwandinobva", expressed delight over her nomination saying:

"I am humbled to be nominated for this award. This is going to be a memorable event in my life whether I win the award or not.

"I see this nomination as a national honour rather than a personal privilege," she said.

Tamy thanked her fans and urged fellow musicians to work hard towards taking their music to the rest of the world. The ever-rising songstress said she was working towards producing music that would capture international listeners.

"We do not play music for awards, but when such recognition comes in, it will be a feather in the cap. It will be a testimony of where we would have come from as a nation and proof that great artistes are emerging," she added.

Organisers of the awards said African artistes deserve to be recognised and appreciated for their hard work.

"November 2019 will see African stars descend on Accra, Ghana as we celebrate the sixth edition of AFRIMA.

"Be ready for a couple of surprises this year as well as a magnificent show as the AFRIMA team is working tirelessly. African artistes deserve all the accolades, and we are here to hand them the accolades with your support."

"Celebrating the beauty of African music and culture is the foundation on which the brand AFRIMMA is built," said the organisers