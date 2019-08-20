Somalia: President Farmajo in Djibouti for Bilateral Talks

President Farmajo arrived in Djibouti on Sunday for bilateral talks aimed at building strong relationship between the two countries.
In arrival, He was received by his counterpart Ismail Ogulle and accorded a guard of honor by the couyntry's military.
Villa Somalia on it's official twitter handle said "H.E President @M_Farmaajo
arrived in #Djibouti on an official visit for bilateral and regional talks with H.E @IsmailOguelleh
today. Djibouti remains a historic ally and a valuable partner in #Somalia's state building process.
President on the other hand said "August is a special month for Somalia and Djibouti is our nation's special ally because August 2000 marked the climax of #Somalia's reconciliation talks in Arta. I am glad to be in #Djibouti the same period for bilateral and Regional talks with my brother; H.E @IsmailOguelleh
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 600 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.