Somalia: President Farmajo in Djibouti for Bilateral Talks

19 August 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

President Farmajo arrived in Djibouti on Sunday for bilateral talks aimed at building strong relationship between the two countries.

In arrival, He was received by his counterpart Ismail Ogulle and accorded a guard of honor by the couyntry's military.

Villa Somalia on it's official twitter handle said "H.E President @M_Farmaajo

arrived in #Djibouti on an official visit for bilateral and regional talks with H.E @IsmailOguelleh

today. Djibouti remains a historic ally and a valuable partner in #Somalia's state building process.

President on the other hand said "August is a special month for Somalia and Djibouti is our nation's special ally because August 2000 marked the climax of #Somalia's reconciliation talks in Arta. I am glad to be in #Djibouti the same period for bilateral and Regional talks with my brother; H.E @IsmailOguelleh

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.