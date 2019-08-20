Somalia: President Farmajo in Djibouti for Bilateral Talks

President Farmajo arrived in Djibouti on Sunday for bilateral talks aimed at building strong relationship between the two countries.

In arrival, He was received by his counterpart Ismail Ogulle and accorded a guard of honor by the couyntry's military.

Villa Somalia on it's official twitter handle said "H.E President @M_Farmaajo

arrived in #Djibouti on an official visit for bilateral and regional talks with H.E @IsmailOguelleh

today. Djibouti remains a historic ally and a valuable partner in #Somalia's state building process.

President on the other hand said "August is a special month for Somalia and Djibouti is our nation's special ally because August 2000 marked the climax of #Somalia's reconciliation talks in Arta. I am glad to be in #Djibouti the same period for bilateral and Regional talks with my brother; H.E @IsmailOguelleh