Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Dumps CAPS Utd, Joins Harare City

CAPS United's hopes of challenging for the Premier Soccer League title this season suffered a major blow after their coach Lloyd Chitembwe jumped ship to join city rivals Harare City.

The Sunshine Boys, as Harare City are affectionately known by their fans, confirmed Chitembwe's arrival on their official Facebook page on Monday evening, where he was pictured with the club's secretary general Matthew Marara.

Chitembwe replaces Englishman Mark Harrison who left tbe club in July after a year and a half at the ambitious club.

"The much awaited arrival of new Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe was confirmed Monday afternoon after the former Caps United gaffer signed a contract with the Municipality side," Harare City said in a statement.

Chitembwe presided over his last match in charge of CAPS United last Sunday, when the Harare giants beat Higblanders 2-1 at the National Sports Stadium.

The seasoned coach, who won the 2016 Premier Soccer League championship, had repeatedly grown frustrated at the Green Machine in his final days.

Last month, he was involved in a clash with club vice president Nhamo Tutisani over team selection.

He will have a tough task to revive Harare City's fortunes after the Sunshine Boys dropped into the relegation zone after last Saturday's 1-2 defeat against Manica Diamonds at Rufaro.

That defeat left City, who were under the guidance of Mark Mathe since the departure of Harrison, winless in the last seven matches.

Harare City now have 19 points in as many games ahead of next Sunday's match against Bosso at Barbourfields.

Meanwhile, Chitembwe was also named as one of Warriors' assistant coaches in a new technical set-up announced by ZIFA on Monday.

Chitembwe and Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya will deputise Joey Antipas of Chicken Inn.

Their immediate task is the 2022 World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia on September 2.