Rwanda: President Kagame in Namibia for Two-Day State Visit

19 August 2019
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Windhoek, 19 August 2019 - President Kagame on Monday arrived in Namibia for a two day State Visit to the country.

The President will hold bilateral talks with his Namibian counterpart President Hage Gottfried Geingob and tour Namibia Diamond Trading Company that promotes diamond sorting, valuing, selling and marketing practices through exclusive use of domestically mined stones.

The two-day State Visit will be marked by the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement which will open doors for further cooperation between the two nations in the areas of Trade and Investment, Mining, Air Service, Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Peace and Security, Infrastructure, Energy, ICT, Environment, Culture and Education among others.

Namibia and Rwanda enjoy bilateral cooperation in the areas of security. The two countries' Police institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2015.

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Rwanda
Southern Africa
East Africa
Governance
Namibia
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.