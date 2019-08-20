Rwanda: President Kagame in Namibia for Two-Day State Visit

Windhoek, 19 August 2019 - President Kagame on Monday arrived in Namibia for a two day State Visit to the country.
The President will hold bilateral talks with his Namibian counterpart President Hage Gottfried Geingob and tour Namibia Diamond Trading Company that promotes diamond sorting, valuing, selling and marketing practices through exclusive use of domestically mined stones.
The two-day State Visit will be marked by the signing of a General Cooperation Agreement which will open doors for further cooperation between the two nations in the areas of Trade and Investment, Mining, Air Service, Agriculture, Health, Tourism, Peace and Security, Infrastructure, Energy, ICT, Environment, Culture and Education among others.
Namibia and Rwanda enjoy bilateral cooperation in the areas of security. The two countries' Police institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding in November 2015.
