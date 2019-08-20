Zimbabwe: ZAS 2019 Kicks Off With 18 Percent Space Uptake Increase

20 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) kicked off Monday after recording an 18% increase space uptake indicating the vast business opportunities in the exhibition.

In a recent exhibition update statement, ZAS chief executive, Anxious Masuka said that more exhibitors are coming on board for this year's edition.

"Regarding exhibition space, we had 381 exhibitors compared to 324 last year - an 18% percent increase - taking space of 62 670 square meters compared to 50 740 square meters at the same time last year, representing an increase of 24%," he said.

Masuka said that exhibition space has been increased by 10 000 square metres against a target to reach over 90 000 square metres, which will be an all-time record in the show's 124-year history.

The said the event will also be a national record for exhibition space uptake if plans to have 100 percent subscription are successful.

"We have indications from five countries, but we must emphasise that the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is focused at developing the local agricultural value chains and facilitating national agricultural development," Masuka said.

Gate fees have been pegged at $7 for children and $10 for adults, and gates capacity has been increased by 50% in order to make sure that no one spent more than 30 minutes waiting to be served.

The annual exhibition is being held from 19 to 24 August.

Earlier this year, ZAS announced it has rebranded its annual exhibition, the Harare Agriculture Show to Zimbabwe Agriculture Show as part of its efforts to reinvigorate the event's national outlook.

The 2019 edition of the national agricultural show will run under the theme, "Technology. Innovation. Modernisation: Adopt .Accentuate. Accelerate."

