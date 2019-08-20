Ghana: Black Satellites in Flying Start

Two first-half goals from forward Tahiru Awudu earned the Black Satellites a 2-1 victory over the Junior Swallows of Burundi at the on-going African Games soccer competition at the Stade Municipal El Manssouria on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Medeama prodigy who was the tormentor-in-chief all afternoon struck in the 16th and 21st minutes of the game before Cedric Mavugo got one back for the Junior Swallows in the 42nd minute.

Determined to start the tournament on a winning note, Coach Yaw Preko deployed a three-man attack with Kwadwo Opoku and Elvis Kyei Baffour supporting the lethal Awudu who played the game with some difficulty due to a malaria attack that has affected a number of the athletes in camp.

The trio proved a handful for the Burundian backline of Eric Ndoriyoija and Eric Ndizeye.

It came as little surprise when Ghana took the lead through Awudu who finished off a great move from the right flank initiated by strike partner Kyei Baffour.

The goal unsettled the opposition who resorted to physical play.

But just when the Burundians attempted to fight back, Awudu stunned them with a grounder that slipped through the hands of goalkeeper Onesime Rukundo.

They re-organised and attacked the Black Satellites and with three minutes from the break, Mavugo got the better of the Ghanaian defenders and shot past goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

In the second half, the Junior Swallows stepped up their game and had the lion share of possession and could have equalised in the last quarter of the game but Oliver Dusabe's goal was disallowed by referee Eugine Mdluli from South Africa.

The Black Satellites will chase their second win of the competition on Wednesday when they come up against Senegal before facing Mali in their final Group game on Saturday.