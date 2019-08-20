Zimbabwe: Kaitano Tembo Eyes First Silverware At Supersport United

South Africa-based Zimbabwean coach Kaitano Tembo has set his sights on winning his first silverware with SuperSport United after leading his side to the semifinals of the MTN8 Cup competition on Sunday.

SuperSport United face a date against arch-rivals and current South African Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns when the two sides meet in the two-legged semi-finals.

Tembo's side reached the last four of the top eight after thrashing Bidvest Wits 3-0 on Sunday.

In-form striker Bradley Grobler was once again on the score-sheet while fellow striker Thamsanqa Gabuza netted a brace for United.

While admitting that his side faces a tough challenge in the Tshwane derby against Sundowns, Tembo is hoping his boys will go all the way to lift the title after failing to win it last season.

"We are hoping to go all the way to the finals and win the trophy. We also want to try to have as much depth as possible, especially in wide areas because that is where our strength is," he said.

The first leg matches are expected to be played on the weekend of 30 August to 1 September.

SuperSport United will host the first leg while the second leg will be hosted by Sundowns.

Tembo was handed the top job at Matsatsantsa last August after impressing during his stint as interim coach after South African football legend Eric Tinkler parted ways with the club in March last year.

The former Warriors and Dynamos defender took SuperSport United to a position six finish in the 2018-2019 Absa Premier Soccer League season.

Before leading his side to the MTN8 Cup semi-finals, Tembo's side humiliated giants Orlando Pirates in Johannesburg in a mid-week league tie.

Tembo is however remaining focused.

"One performance does not really win you anything and you have got to dish out performances like these on a weekly basis and I think that is the challenge for us," Tembo told The Citizen.

He added: "We need to stay humble. Yes, we have done a good job but we need to make sure that we focus on the next game. The guys have really done well to get a result like this but at the same time let us forget about it and the sooner we move on the better."

Besides the head coach Tembo, SuperSport United is also home to fellow Zimbabweans Kudakwashe Mahachi (formerly with Pirates) and Evans Rusike.

Mahachi joined the Pretoria-based club in June after an unsuccessful stint at Pirates.