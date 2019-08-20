Namibia: Ministry of Health Wants 4,000 Posts Filled

The Ministry of Health and Social Services is pushing for the creation of 4 612 positions at its facilities throughout the country, in response to acute staff shortages in the health sector.

The ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, revealed this at president Hage Geingob's townhall meeting at Khorixas last week.

"You are the first one to know that our ministry is awaiting permission to create 4 612 positions for health professionals throughout the country," he said.

Nangombe emphasised that in order to create the positions, the ministry would engage treasury to secure fund as the positions are critical, and needed to be filled soon in order to provide quality healthcare to the public.

The executive director added that 252 positions will be created for the Kunene region.

The positions will include medical doctors, dental assistants, pharmacists, social workers, registered nurses, radiotherapists, optometrists, and dental surgical assistants.

A total of 27 categories will be open for various health professionals to apply.

Nangombe did not reveal a breakdown of figures for the rest of the country, saying he only sampled those for the Kunene region for the purpose of the Khorixas townhall meeting.