Zimbabwe: Antipas Appointed Warriors Coach

Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has been appointed Warriors coach on a short term contract which runs until December.

He replaces Sunday Chidzambwa who stepped down after the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Antipas will be assisted by national Under-23 and Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya and newly appointed Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe, the football governing body's spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela announced in a statement:

"Acting on recommendations of technical development committee, the Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee has appointed Joey Antipas as the caretaker head coach of the senior men's team until 31 December 2019.

"Under-23 coach Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe have been appointed as assistant coaches for the same period.

"Highlanders, Tembo Chuma is the new goalkeepers' coach for the senior national team.

"All members of the technical team will remain with their Premier league clubs and only serve as national team coaches when there are assignments.

"Wellington Mpandare remains the Team Manager.

"The new technical team set-up comes in following, first the resignation of Sunday Chidzambga on the eve of back to back African Nations Championship qualifiers in August, and the dissolution of an interim technical team led by Rahman Gumbo.

"The immediate task of the technical team is a two-legged preliminary World Cup qualifier against Somalia between 2 and 10 September 2019.

"We wish all the appointed coaches the best in their new engagement."

ZIFA are expected to appoint a foreign coach starting next year to take over from Antipas.