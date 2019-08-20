Namibia: Ngurare Calls for a United Youth

Former Swapo Party Youth League secretary Elijah Ngurare says young Namibians must unite, regardless of political differences, in order to attain economic freedom.

Ngurare, who made the speech on Saturday, was addressing a gathering at the wedding ceremony of Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda and his long-time partner, Taimi Iileka.

Ngurare said accountability for inaction will be asked from the current generation if they do not work together to change the economic status quo.

"In this generation, there are certain things that make people fight each other. Don't make petty things divide you. The generation before us had differences, but they united to bring political independence. Let us unite for economic freedom. Reach out to all in your generation," he stressed.

Ngurare applauded Amupanda for advocating things that "many are afraid to stand for in the national interest".

"Let us not succumb. Do not be shy to shake things a little bit, and do not be shy to raise the high blood pressure of those who are already pre-exposed," Ngurare told the newlyweds.

On Iileka's part, Ngurare said she has proven to put up a pioneers' congress, and history on the pioneers movement cannot be written without Taimi's name.

"There is no future of Swapo without pioneers. If Swapo ignores someone who has done an amazing job with the movement, it's doing so at its peril," he said.

Amupanda's wedding was attended by thousands of people.

Former health minister Richard Kamwi, deputy minister of environment Tommy Nambahu, Ongwediva Medipark managing director Tshali Iithete and prominent lawyer Sisa Namandje were also in attendance.

