Liberia: Violence Is Unhealthy for Peace

--Weah calls for investigation in District #15 violence

The Executive Mansion here says its attention has been drawn to the appalling electoral violence which occurred on Saturday, August 17 in Montserrado County District #15 between supporters of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and the four collaborating opposition parties.

According to a press release issued Sunday, 18 August, the Executive Mansion says Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean and the Liberia National Police have been mandated to carry out a thorough and expeditious investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice, irrespective of who is involved.

The release says the maintenance of the peace is a high priority on the government's agenda, and it will spare no effort in ensuring the protection of lives and properties.

The Executive Mansion indicates that electoral violence in all its forms will not be tolerated, and individuals who disrupt the peace will face the full weight of the law.Additionally, the statement says President George Manneh Weah has mandated the Liberian National Police and other security agencies to be proactive and bring to book anyone engaged in violence.

The statement continues that government remains committed to ensuring that all Liberians exercise their democratic rights.The Executive Mansion urges political parties to ensure that their supporters remain peaceful at all times, saying political leaders will be held accountable for disruptive behavior, regardless of their political alignment.

Meanwhile, President Weah urges candidates and political leaders to restart the process of engagement under the auspices of the National Elections Commission Inter-Party Consultative Dialogue, while at the same time warning against the use of vitriolic rhetoric that could lead to violence.

He calls on residents of District #15 to refrain from violence, saying it is the responsibility of every Liberian to maintain the peace the country enjoys.