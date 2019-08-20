Liberia: Civil Society Network Damns Falsehood Against NASSCORP Boss

The National Civil Society Network of Liberia condemns falsehood being spewing to the public against the Director General of the National Social Security Corporation, Dewitt Von Ballmoos, which it says is aimed derailing his determination to properly manage the corporation.

The NCSNL notes thru a press release describes these negative campaigns a conspiracy theory that seeks to misinform the public and create rancorous relationship between Mr. Von Ballmoos and the President of Liberia.

It says the real motive of those involved is to abort Mr. Von Ballmoos' current tenure or thwart any possibility of him continuing at the institution after end of his term.

"The claims of lending money to a cocoa farm and allowing Mr. Milton Weeks to use bond assets of the NASSCORP as being a chance to acquiring political influence and protection of his job are a poor analysis of things based on a lack of understanding of the workings of the NASSCORP", the release says.

According to the NCSNL, Mr. Von Ballmoos leadership has brought a new image to the entity by properly investing pensioners' funds in several capital projects, including the NASSCORP Building at ELWA Junction in Paynesville and other facilities around the country.

"We find it unbelievable that anyone or group will ignore these administrative best practices geared at increasing the public trust of NASSCORP through careful management of pensioners' money. We are compelled to establish that at no time has pensioner's money not been available for disbursement when need so arises", it adds. Press