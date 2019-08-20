Somalia: Puntland And Elders On a Collision Course Over Sharia Law

Differences between Somalia's north eastern region Puntland administration and local clan elders have emerged over the establishment of the Islamic Sharia Law.

Elders from the majir clans in the region had in the last two weeks endorsed to apply the Shariah law in areas under their jurisdiction.

But this move was received with suspicion by the regional administration which claims this may have been influenced by two militant groups with bases in Puntland namely ISIS and Alshabaab.

Radio Dalsan has learnt that the Garowe based administration has been closely monitoring rural and remote areas of the region to ascertain any possible link of the endorsement to the present militant groups.

A fortnight ago Puntland leader Said Abdullahi Deni sarcastically said that militant groups may have opted to use the traditional leadership establishment to push for their agenda noting that for 20yrs the region had remained stable.

The endorsement was signed by clan elders from Ali Saleman, Osman Mohamud and Isse Mohamud.