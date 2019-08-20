Nigeria: NASU, SSANU Strike Paralyses Activities in Nigerian Universities

The joint action committee of Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria University (SSANU) yesterday paralysed activities in some universities across the country as they commenced a-five day total strike as directed by the national body of the unions.

The total strike embarked on by the affected unions was to press home their agitations for the earned allowances and other demands.

The strike action, which commenced yesterday, is expected to last till Friday across the country's tertiary institutions.

A visit to the University of Ilorin by THISDAY showed that, the main gate of the university was closed down since 7.00 a.m. and the concerned union members stopped workers of the institution from gaining entrance into the main campus of the institution.

However, speaking with journalists at the main gate of Unilorin, the Chairman of NASU, University of Ilorin, Haruna Ibrahim, said the strike became necessary following the federal government's failure to address their agitations over the N30 billion earned allowances, university school matters and renegotiations of 2009 agreements.

Also, in his comment, the Chairman of SSANU, Mohammad Jimoh Akanbi, said the sharing formula of the recently released earned allowances between the ASUU and other three unions that make up the non-teaching staff is unacceptable.

Academic activities at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi were also partially parlaysed following the five day national warning strike.

Speaking with journalists shortly after holding its meeting at the union's office at the ATBU, Yelwa Campus, the JAC Chairman, Austin Jadi, said that it was unfair for the federal government to be selective in addressing the problems in the university system.

Administrative activities were also paralysed at the University of Benin as the unions commenced one-week warning strike yesterday.

Visitors to the university were trapped in traffic gridlock that stretched to the Benin-Lagos Express Road as only one gate at the entrance of the university's main campus was open for vehicles.

Chairman of NASU, Uniben, Anthony Igbinosa, expressed satisfaction with the way his members were united in what he described as the fight for a common course.

At the Bayero University Kano (BUK) non-teaching staff yesterday joined their counterparts nationwide in the warning strike.

The Chairman of SSANU, Haruna Aliyu, announced the decision in Kano following a congress meeting of the association yesterday.

According to him, "the strike is total and comprehensive as all our members are directed to comply, even as the health centres are not spared."

Aliyu added that the federal government has also refused to renegotiate the 2009 agreement with the non-teaching staff unions despite agreeing to do so.

The unions also grounded activities at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Many admission seekers were yesterday stranded at various faculties of the university as the strike crippled both academic and administrative businesses in the institution.

In an interview with journalists, the branch Chairman of NASU, Ime Edigheyong Edet, said the warning strike became necessary following the federal government refusal to pay arrears of Earned Allowances since 2013.

Academic activities were also grounded at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA).