Namibia: Lack of Resources Hinders Science Education - Nghipondoka

Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture Ester Nghipondoka says primary schools are being hampered by a lack of resources such as laboratories and science apparatus.

Nghipondoka made these observations at the launch of the Little Shop of Physics, which was held at Emma Hoogenhout Primary School in the capital. "Science teachers indeed continue to struggle in delivering practical lessons in most science-related topics," said Nghipondoka.

B2 Gold Namibia adopted the Little Shop of Physics innovative approach to teaching science practicals as one of the company's corporate investments towards education. Nghipondoka said the ministry is committed to empowering teachers with new skills through in-service training as part of the Continuing Professional Development initiative.

"I am confident that this training will capacitate teachers with the simplest creative ways of developing day-to-day materials within their local environment and thus enhances the teacher's initiative and critical thinking," said Nghipondoka.

She urged science teachers to apply the knowledge and skills they have gained from the training to the benefit of the learners.

"A science teacher can produce critical thinkers through a curious mind, a mind that wants to discover more just the syllabus competencies," she said.

The deputy minister said the annual science fair hosted by schools depends on the levels of understanding and knowledge that a teacher has in science. "I urge all teachers to apply the scientific processes as a driving force to assist learners in government schools to come up with brilliant science projects," she said.

She also highlighted the significance of support. "The future of our country and the African continent depends on the increased support and development of talented scientists and entrepreneurs who can take up the opportunity to create new technologies and innovative solutions for our pressing problems," she said.

The ministry also handed certificates to about 180 teachers from primary schools around the country who took part in the training.