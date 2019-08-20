Cameroon: Parliamentary Information Day - Lawmakers Brainstorm On Niger Basin Dev't

19 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Major potentials and benefits to be gained should the zone be well protected and exploited were discussed by stakeholders during the get-together on August 16 in Yaounde.

Fighting deforestation, protecting the ecosystem and the durable management of natural resources remain a focal point for most governments and institutions. It is against this backdrop that some officials of the Niger Basin Authority met with Parliamentarians on August 16, 2019 to exchange information about the zone and ideas on its preservation for humanity. In a presentation by the Officer in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation of the Niger Basin Authority, Ramani Traore, the Niger river flows through nine African countries including Cameroon, Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria. with the water body being very active in seven of the countries. While highlighting the enormous potentials of the river and its advantages to the environment, he said the river and its environs is host to several endangered species which need to be protected.

Highlighting some of the difficulties encountered in the preservation of the natural jewel, he noted that the institution faces financial challenges with contributions from member States usually coming in late making time effective and efficient work difficult. The expert noted that there are over 115 monitoring centres in member countries responsible for relaying information. Cameroon unfortunately since August 15, 2015, according to him, has not regularly been sharing information on its area within the Niger Basin, making it difficult for them to notify authorities and the population in case of a potential danger. "Harmonising national and regional texts sometimes poses problems as well," he stated, adding that the population to an extent remains adamant to respecting certain environmental friendly principles.

The communications expert of the Niger Basin Authority, Kaya Abdoulaye, said the new dynamic on the Parliamentary Information Day institute by the Executive Secretariat seeks the sensitisation and information of the population and necessary stakeholders on implementation measures for improving the lives of persons who live around the Niger Basin.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Sustainable Development
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
Sex for Marks Allegations Rock University of Rwanda
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
So How Did the Kenyan Sex Marathoner Die?
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.