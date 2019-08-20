Cameroon: U-23 AFCON Qualifiers - Cadet Lions Begin Training

19 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Some 23 players have been called up by the national team coach to prepare ahead of the match against Tunisia on September 5, 2019.

The national U-23 football team will play against Tunisia on September 5, 2019 in Yaounde and on September 9, 2019 in Tunisia. The encounters are in line with the third and last round of the qualifier for the Total U-23 Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019. Ahead of the matches some 23 players are training in Yaounde. The official list published by the Cameroon Football Federation has three goalkeepers, eight defenders, six midfielders and six attackers. The list by Song Bahanag is made up of mostly players of the national championship. Among local players present are Salmadini El Faouza (Coton Sport), Eloundou Guy Herve (Stade Renard of Melong), Nguede Ngude Junior (Canon Yaounde), Omossola Simon (Coton Sport Garoua), Youssofa Haouzafi (Tonnerre Yaounde), Tchami Donatien (Leopard Douala), Asana Nah Innocent (Coton Sport Garoua) and Peleg Thomas (Dragon Yaounde). It is expected that foreign based players will join the group later on. The players will be training in their hide out in Yaounde under the supervision of the Head coach, Rigobert Song.

According to the official programme the away leg will be played in Yaounde on September 5, 2019 and the return leg will take place on September 9, 2019 in Tunis. Cameroon qualified for the third round after the match against Sierra Leone was cancelled. In the last edition of the competition Cameroon was knocked out of the competition in the group stage. The objective for this year is to go beyond the group stage.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

