Cameroon: Wouri Fish Port - Where Fresh Fish Thrives

The market that begins at about 4am daily, prides itself with the sale of fish and other sea foods.

The day is always early to break for fish vendors at the fish market in the Douala Ports. By 4am, traders are already trooping in to get the best quality of fish at affordable prices. When CT visited the market on Saturday July 27, 2019, it was a busy atmosphere. While some people were busing buying and selling, young men were readily available to transport the fish in their trucks to the vehicles, taxis and motor bikes out of the port. Entry in to the Wouri fish ports is not free as both buyers and sellers pay about CFA 2800 to gain access. On the spot there are big retailers who buy directly from the fishermen and retail to middle men commonly called "Bayam Sellam" who buy and take to different markets within the metropolis.

History has it that this activity has been going on for over 50 years but has been changing faces with the changing time. A day at the Wouri fish port starts at 5pm Daily when the fishermen return to meet waiting vendors, who buy and preserve, only to return around 4am the next day to sell to retailers popular known as "bayam sellam". However, upon arrival veterinary doctors are always present to examine the fish to be sure that they are in good condition before business commences. Calvin Bianga is a big retailer that has been in the business for about 30 years. He said he inherited the business from his Father. He recounts that they sell from Sunday to Monday and business is good during the dry season. To him, as a result of the rains fish is expensive. The different types of fish are always in packages of 20 kg he narrates. He added that prices vary each day. He makes at least CFA500 profit per package but when business is good he makes about three times that amount per package. For instance Calvin Bianga says he sells 20 kg of "bar fish" at CFA 26000, catfish popularly known as "machoirons" at CFA 16000, " mololo" at CFA 7500 and "ceinture" at CFA 12500.