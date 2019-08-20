Cameroon: Back-to-School - NW Governor Sizes-Up Preparations

Children thirsty for education received didactic materials and government's assistance for homeless IDPs from the neighbourhoods of Upkwa, Naikom etc.

Pupils and students thirsty for education have told North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique about their preparedness to resume the learning process when schools start for the 2019/2020 academic year. It was in Wum on August 14, 2019 when the Governor went encouraging education stakeholders to give education a chance after three wasted years. It was in the backdrop of reports that there has been little or nothing to show for education in Menchum Division during the 2018/2019 academic year where even scholarships to students that excelled in end-of-course examinations could not trace beneficiaries with the socio- political and security crisis rocking the North West Region to blame .

On- the- spot in the Wum community hall, Governor Adolphe Lele Lafrique challenged a full house of education stakeholders not to blame the government when the future of their children is jeopardized by keeping them away from schools. He preached peace and reconciliation amongst members of the Fulani/ Mbororo and Aghem communities; stressing that peace will not travel from Yaounde to meet people in Menchum Division. Some pupils and students, internally displaced from neighbourhood conflict areas expressed readiness for education and encouraging reports about holiday classes in Wum in preparation towards the 2019/2020 academic year was saluted. The Governor reached out to the Upkwa and Naikom neighbourhoods where recent barbaric acts burnt and destroyed homes, mosques and palaces. Accompanied by the Director of Civil protection at MINAT, Yap Mariatou; the Governor's team distributed didactic materials to pupils and students, FCFA10 million and some building materials in assistance to persons whose property were destroyed. It was the 5th lap of the governor's back-to-school campaign trip across the divisional capitals. Earlier on July 31, 2019 in Mbengwi, Momo division, an elite of the area, Minister Mbah Acha committed to help matters with special assistance for children and school communities that shall ensure the effective resumption of schools.