Liberia: WCF Dedicates Projects in Grebo-Krahn National Park

Dr. Annika Hillers, Country Director of WCF -Liberia, cuts robin as others look on

The Wild Chimpanzee Foundation (WCF) on August 11, 2019, dedicated several projects in the Grebo-Krahn National Park in Gilio Towabo Administrative District in River Gee county.

The projects are initiated to improve the livelihood of affected communities near the Grebo-Krahn National Park, which is situated between Grand Gedeh and River Gee counties.

WCF is a non-for-profit organization that enhances the survival of the remaining wild chimpanzee populations and their habitats, which mission is to enhance the survival of the remaining wild chimpanzee populations and their habitat, thereby participate in saving the behavioral diversity of this fascinating species.

The dedicated projects were the rehabilitated three hand pumps in Yeoh Town, and the renovated Chan-Tan Public School in Clotete. Besides these projects, there are several other ongoing ones in Bao, River Gee County.

Wild Chimpanzee Foundation Country Director to Liberia, Dr. Annika Hillers, said as a conservation-oriented organization, it was also important to assist some of under privileged communities by undertaking projects that would improve the living condition of the locals.

Dr. Hillers said the deplorable road conditions had isolated most of the communities from almost the rest of the district, thus making it difficult, if not impossible, for basic services to reach the population.

She said that the completion of projects in Clotete and Yeoh Towns are in line with the livelihood and infrastructure programs agreed upon during a stakeholders' meeting with residents in River Gee County, which paved the way for the launch of the Grebo-Krahn National Park.

At the turning over ceremony of the hand pumps in Yeoh Town to the locals, Dr. Hillers called on the beneficiaries to take the pumps as their own by putting in place proper maintenance plans.

She used the occasion and called on the locals to desist from all illegal activities within the newly established National Park that has been affected by illicit mining, hunting and the rampant harvesting of some of the important trees in the forest.

Dr. Hillers said that these illegal activities,

"If these illegal activities are not contain in time," Dr. Hillers said, "it will scare away donors and or potential investors from doing business in the Grebo-Krahn National Park, she said will furthered throw back inhabitants lives to poverty.

Yeoh Town Chief James Tailey, lauded the organization for the rehabilitating the facilities, which he said will put to bed some of the difficulties residents go through to access drinking water.

Konobo Statutory District Development Superintendent, Moses Chayewulu, extended gratitude to partners for helping inhabitants of the district to alleviate some of the challenges confronting them, particularly in Gilio and Towabo Administrative District.

Chayewulu said that the completion of the projects will restore greater confidence among residents of the affected communities relative to the idea that resulted to the formulation of the Grebo-Krahn National Park.

He admonished residents to assist in the preservation of the Park for more developments to come to the area.

It can be recalled that in 2015, the school which serves Yeoh and Clotete towns in the Gilio Chiefdom was de-roofed violent storm that left the students with no alternative but to congest themselves in two of the classrooms that survived the storm.