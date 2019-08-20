Liberia: Emmett L. Dunn Becomes 'New' Lott Carey Executive Leader

Reverend Emmett L. Dunn, Pastor of West Hyattsville Baptist Church in Hyattsville, Md., has been selected to lead Lott Carey, a global missions network with partnerships in Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, North America, Oceania, and South America, a release from the mission has said.

According to the release, Rev. DunnHe will serve as executive secretary-treasurer, and work with the Board of Directors, supporting churches, and international partners to extend the Christian witness worldwide.

Rev. Dunn, 55, is the former Director of the Youth Department for the Baptist World Alliance, which has about 47 million members in 125 countries. His work there included representing the Baptist World Alliance (BWA) General Secretary at various international events and implementing youth leadership and training locally and globally.

Dunn received his master of divinity from Howard University School of Divinity, and his bachelor's degree from the Liberian Baptist Theological Seminary in Monrovia. He is married with three children; has garnered numerous awards for his ecumenical work, and is known for his preaching and teaching in multicultural settings.

"I accept this responsibility with humility, and a deep sense of gratitude to those who have made sacrifices and left legacies on which this institution is built," says Rev. Dunn, who was born in Liberia and has traveled to more than 100 countries. "I remain committed to the values that have distinguished Lott Carey as a premier global Christian missionary community. I look forward to working with all our partners to expand the ministry of Lott Carey with the transforming love of Jesus Christ."

Rev. Dunn succeeds Dr. David Emmanuel Goatley, now a professor and administrator at Duke University and who is credited with expanding and focusing Lott Carey's missions and partnerships during his 22-year tenure. Lott Carey officials are confident that Rev. Dunn will continue to draw inter-generational leaders and enhance fruitful ties with other communities, churches, and networks.

"His presence will show Lott Carey's belief that our work is about partnership and not paternalism," says search committee chair J.M. Sanders, pastor of Fountain Baptist Church in Summit, N.J. "Rev. Dunn is proof Lott Carey strives to meet the needs of a changing world and is willing to make changes to remain relevant."

Says Lott Carey President Gregory Jackson, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church in Hackensack, N.J.: "Rev. Dunn is the right choice to lead Lott Carey into the future. He can connect a younger generation to the older. He is the right person for this season in our history."

Lott Carey is a global missionary community that extends the Christian witness through prayer partnership, financial support, and technical assistance with indigenous communities. The organization is named for the Rev. Lott Carey, who was born enslaved, purchased his freedom, and led the first Baptist missionaries to Africa from the U.S. in 1821.