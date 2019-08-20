Liberia: Amb. Patten Calls for Diaspora Liberians' Support

George S.W. Patten Sr., Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the United States of America, described diaspora Liberians' role in the country's development programs as "critical", a release from Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas (ALJA) has said.

Amb. Patten said the task of post-war reconstruction and national development for Liberia requires the collective support of all including those in the diasporas.

According to ALJA release, Amb. Patten called on Liberians abroad, especially those in the United States to take the lead in the advancement of their country's development agenda.

He urged diaspora Liberians to support President George Weah and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government by making the country a better place for all. He implored his fellow countrymen to get involve in any initiative that would build the country and also project a positive image of the country at home and abroad.

Patten spoke recently at the Liberian Embassy in Washington, D.C. when he held a get acquainted meeting with a delegation of ALJA, headed by its president Moses D. Sandy.

ALJA National Secretary General, Akai Awuletey Glidden and the vice president, Pewee Baysah from the Delaware Valley Chapter, were among members of the delegation.

The meeting was convened at the request of Amb. Patten, who informed the ALJA executives that the gathering was to put him in touch with the association's national leadership; and to also learn more about the association its individual members.

Patten then thanked Mr. Sandy and the ALJA leadership for honoring his invitation.

He also praised the association for its continued advocacy role in Liberia; and called on the members and other diaspora Liberian organizations to work in unity for the betterment of Liberia.

In response, Mr. Sandy, thanked Amb. Patten and Gabriel I.H. Williams, Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs at the Liberian Embassy, for the invitation and the honor bestowed on the ALJA family.

Sandy said it was delightful for ALJA executives to meet with Amb. Patten and Mr. Williams, as as discuss Liberia and the way forward for national unity, peaceful co-existence, good governance and development.

He assured Patten and the Liberian government of the association's unflinching support in the execution of any policy and program that would prioritize the peace and stability of the country, and the well-being of the citizens.

Mr. Sandy then used the occasion to clarify that despite the myth being propagated by some officials of the Liberian government and supporters of the CDC that ALJA is anti-government, because of its critical stance against brazen corruption and other forms of malfeasance in Liberia, the association and the Weah administration are not adversaries.

He added, "ALJA and the Liberian government are not foes, but partners working together for a unified, peaceful and stable Liberia."

He said ALJA's stance and persistent advocacy against blatant malfeasance, and acts that have the propensity to derail the country's peace and stability will not be comprised.

Mr. Sandy continued, "We will recognize, commend and support President Weah and the CDC administration for positive developments, but not when they pillaging our country's resources."

Therefore, he said ALJA will not hesitate to criticize the President and his administration whenever they engage in acts that are inimical to Liberia's peace and stability."