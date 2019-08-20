Eritrea: Minister of Justice Conducted Seminar for Nationals in Seattle and Its Environs

Asmara — The Minister of Justice, Ms. Fauzia Hashim conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals in Seattle and its environs, USA, on 17 August on the objective situation in the homeland, the peace prospect unfolding in the Horn of Africa as well as on regional developments.

At the seminar, Minister Fauzia gave extensive briefing on the challenges encountered and opportunities created in pre and post independence years and expressed expectation that the people of Eritrea will repeat the resilience and commitment it demonstrated in foiling external conspiracies in this new era of peace and cooperation.

Ms. Fauzia reiterated that the Eritrean people in this new era are fully committed to accelerate the implementation of the national development programs based on the national motto of self-reliance.

Pointing out that construction of water reservoirs and developing of agricultural infrastructure as well as construction of cross-border roads are given priority; Ms. Fauzia underlined that the contribution of the youth is paramount important in the implementation of the set out national programs.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the issues raised at the seminar and adopted various recommendation and readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and reinforce contribution.

Ms. Fauzia, also gave proper answer to questions raised by the participants of the seminar.