Sudan: Two Brothers Dead, Sister Maimed in West Darfur UXO Blast

Murnei — Murnei locality in West Darfur is in mourning after two brothers (11 and 15) died, and their sister (19) lost her hand, when an item of unexploded ordnance (OXO) detonated on a farm on Sunday afternoon.
Farmers from the area reported to Radio Dabanga that the incident took place near the Wadi Sulmi road. 11-year-old Abulgasim Hasan and 15-year-old El Tayeb Hasan were killed outright their 19-year-old sister Jawaher's hand was blown-off by the blast.
Tawila
In July, an item of UXO exploded in Tawila locality, North Darfur, killing a child who was working in the fields.
The relatives of Mohamed Ishag (13), who was killed instantly, told Radio Dabanga that the blast occurred near Dubbo El Omda village.
They suspect he triggered the device as he worked the farm.
* Years of conflict have left Darfur and other war-torn areas of Sudan littered with unexploded ordnance (UXO). Radio Dabanga appeals to listeners throughout the region (and elsewhere in our reception area) not to touch any 'unexploded' grenades or other ammunition found in the field. Mark its position clearly to alert others, and report it immediately to a camp elder, Unamid and/or the local police.
