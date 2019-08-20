Sudan: Five Injured During Celebrations As Atbara Freedom Train Arrives in Khartoum

Khartoum — Five people sustained injuries during ebullient celebrations surrounding the arrival of the Atbara Freedom Train in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum on Saturday.
As reported by Radio Dabanga at the weekend, a train carrying members and supporters of Sudan's opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) arrived in Khartoum on Saturday to be greeted by throngs of ecstatic crowds.
As the train plied its way across Khartoum state to arrive in the centre of the city in the afternoon, cheering crowds lined the rails.
Members of the FFC in River Nile state announced they would travel by train from Atbara to Khartoum on Friday evening to attend the ceremonial signing of the agreement between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the FFC today.
Injuries
Video footage shows many people hanging out of the windows of the train, with many sitting or standing on top.
The Sudan Legitimate Doctors Syndicate said four people sustained injuries when they fell from the train. All four were taken to Fideil Hospital in downtown Khartoum.
According to the doctors, Yasir Mukhtar (21) suffered a broken collarbone and concussion, while Mohamed Abdelfattah (21), Yasir Othman (29), and Motaz Abdelaziz (17) sustained other undisclosed injuries.
