South Africa: SA Clients Spend R30 Billion On Wellness

Johannesburg — SOUTH African consumers are spending approximately R30 billion (US$1,95 billion annually on health and fitness, highlighting that wellness is a top priority for local clients.

First National Bank (FNB) Life, the life insurance provider's findings are based on the transactional behavior of consumers who bank with FNB.

In July, FNB expanded on its nav functionality on the FNB App by allowing customers to set and track their health and fitness goals.

Some 60 000 customers have already used the wellness functionality.

Lee Bromfield, Chief Executive Officer of FNB Life, said unfortunately, access to wellness services such as gyms came at a high cost for customers.

However, the consequence of not looking after health is even more expensive.

"Which is why, last month, we announced a free wellness programme as a value-added benefit to help customers with understanding more about their health, setting wellness goals and achieving them without putting more pressure on their budgets," Bromfield said.

FNB Life started operating in 2015.